PM says people’s participation must for Swachh Bharat Mission

Agencies, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appealed to the people to support the Swachh Bharat Mission, saying Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of a Clean India would not be realised without their participation.

‘Swachh Bharat won’t come true even if a 1,000 Mahatma Gandhis, 1 lakh Narendra Modis, all Chief Ministers and governments come together. It’ll be done by 125 crore Indians,’ Mr Modi said.

Addressing a special event to mark the 3rd anniversary of Swachh Bharat Mission at Vigyan Bhavan, the Prime Minister said, ‘Criticise me but spare the Swachta campaign. ‘ He said there should be no politics over the drive.