PM says India firmly with Afghanistan in its fight against terror

Agencies, New Delhi/Kabul

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed India’s solidarity with Afghanistan in its fight against terrorism and quest for peace and development.

Describing Afghanistan as a close friend, the Prime Minister said India was pained to see the country being continuously challenged by externally sponsored instruments and entities of violence and terror.

‘Let me assure the people of Afghanistan that in your quest to build a prosperous Afghanistan and to bring peace, security and stability to your society, the 1.25 billion people of India will always be on your side.

The pledge of our partnership and strength of our friendship with Afghanistan is unwavering,’ Mr Modi said in his remarks at the inauguration ceremony of renovated Stor Palace in Kabul, which he attended via video-conferencing.

The inauguration signaled and exhibited the joint commitment to strengthening the foundation of modern Afghanistan, the Prime Minister said. ‘The India-Afghanistan-Iran transit corridor Agreement that we signed in May this year was another land mark in our partnership,’ Mr Modi added.