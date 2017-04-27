PM reviews performance of key infrastructure sectors

Agencies, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the progress of key infrastructure sectors and called for a consolidated approach to existing projects, and working towards their completion within strict timelines.

In a broad overview of the progress in the roads and railways sectors, the Prime Minister yesterday noted the remarkable progress made in several areas and infrastructure sectors while reviewing the progress of key infrastructure sectors including roads, railways, airports, ports, digital, and coal.

The four-and-a-half hour review meeting was attended by top officials from PMO, NITI Aayog and all infrastructure ministries of the Government of India. In course of the presentation made by NITI Aayog CEO, the PM while appreciating the remarkable progress made stressed on the project completion within strict timelines.

The highest ever average daily construction rate of 130 km, has been achieved for rural roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. This has led to an addition of 47,400 km of PMGSY roads in 2016-17 while 11,641 additional habitations have been connected by road network in the same period. More than 4,000 km of rural roads have been constructed using green technology in FY17.

The use of non-conventional materials such as waste plastic, cold mix, geo-textiles, fly ash, iron and copper slag is being pushed aggressively. The PM directed efficient and stringent monitoring of rural roads construction and their quality. For this, he emphasised on the use of space technology in addition to the technologies already being used, such as the “Meri Sadak” app.

He called for expeditious completion of vital links which will connect the remaining unconnected habitations at the earliest. He directed the use of new technologies in road construction and asked NITI Aayog to examine global standards in the application of technology for infrastructure creation, and their feasibility in India.

