PM pays floral tributes to his mentor Swami Atmasthananda, cremation at 2130 hrs at Belur Math

Agencies, Belur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid floral tribute to his mentor and President of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission, Swami Atmasthanandaji, who breathed his last around 1730 hours on Sunday at Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratishthan hospital in Kolkata after protracted illness due to age. He was 99.

The mortal remains of Swami Atmasthananda, at the Mission’s headquarters here will be cremated inside the premises around 2130 hours tonight after completed of Puja offerings. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the last rites of the Sanyasi would be with gun salutes. ”

I paid my last visit to him on Sunday, hours before his demise. A life of outstanding social and religious service. This is an irreparable loss to mankind ” Ms Banerjee said today. Thousands of followers arrived at the math and were paying their last respects amid continuous chanting of mantras and bhajanas by the devotees.

” The demise of Swami Atmasthananda ji is a personal loss for me. I lived with him during a very important period of my life,” Prime Minister Mr Modi in his facebook said.

Displaying a photo of him sitting at the feet of the Swami Atmasthanandaji, Mr Modi said, ” As President of Ramakrishna Mission set up by Swami Vivekananda, Swami Atmasthananda ji worked tirelessly & spread its influence globally.” On behalf of the prime minister floral tributes were paid to the departed souls of the Sanyasi.