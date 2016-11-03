PM outlines 10-point agenda for renewing efforts for disaster reduction

Agencies, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today outlined the need for evolving a 10-point agenda to renew global efforts for disaster risk reduction and said India will work “shoulder to shoulder” with international community for the same.

Inaugurating the three-day Asian Ministerial Conference for Disaster Risk Reduction 2016, the Prime Minister said, over the last two decades, the world and especially the Asian region, “has undergone many changes – most of them positive”.

In the last few decades, Mr Modi said at least 30 countries in the region have improved on their risk management efforts. He pointed out that post-Tsunami, many changes have been brought in terms of governmental efforts and mechanism to deal with disaster impacts and risk factors.

Pointing out that a Tsunami had hit the Indian Ocean region some years ago without any warning, Mr Modi said there has been tremendous improvement on that front now. “There are daunting challenges ahead,” he said, pointing towards various disaster-related incidents in the region and added that Asia Pacific region is a vulnerable zone as “rapid urbanisation” will also throw in multiple challenges. About 4,000 representatives from over 40 countries are participating in the event.

The event, according to Union Home Ministry sources, will help take the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030 forward.

The Prime Minister also suggested greater involvement of women volunteers in disaster mitigation and said the services of self-help groups could be enlisted. Mr Modi lauded the efforts of Bangladesh for launching cyclone preparedness and said the efforts have led to tremendous reduction and is now regarded as among the best global practices.

On the efforts of Indian government, he said the flagship schemes of his government like Jan Dhan is helping millions of poor people to avail of banking facilities. Similarly, the Fasal Beema Yozana aims at helping the farmers, he added. Speaking on the occasion, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said two-third of world population in Asia is vulnerable to disasters as eight out of 10 major incidents the world over, take place in Asia.