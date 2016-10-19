PM Modi, Suu Kyi hold talks

Agencies, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Myanamar’s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi are holding bilateral talks on a wide range of issues today.

Security, defence, agriculture, transport and a host of other issues were understood to be on the agenda of discussions.

The two leaders are expected to sign a few agreements later today.

Ms Suu Kyi had arrived here on Monday on a state visit to Goa, where she participated in the BIMSTEC-BRICS outreach meeting.

Yesterday, she discussed the process of national reconciliation in her country with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, and priority areas in which the two country could cooperate.