PM Modi, Shinzo Abe travel in bullet train

Agencies, Tokyo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe today travelled in Japan’s much popular high-speed Shinkansen bullet train. “On the way to Kobe with PM @AbeShinzo. We are on board the Shinkansen bullet train,” Mr Modi said in his personal twitter message also posting photographs of both him and Abe inside the famed train compartments.

The speed of the high-speed locomotive ranges from 240 kms per hour to 320 kms per hour. “A unique friendship on a unique train journey. PM @narendramodi and PM @AbeShinzo inside the Shinkansen bullet train to Kobe,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup also tweeted.

The same technology of Shinkansen bullet train is to be deployed for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Railway, a project given considerable push by the Modi government. This is Mr Modi’s second visit to Japan as Prime Minister in last two years. Today is the last day of his visit.

The construction of the high-speed train corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad is slated to commence in 2018. The project designing of the project is likely to begin by the end of this year. Japanese Prime Minister Abe has said that the ambitious project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad “symbolises a new dimension in the special relations” between the two countries.

Making a brief remark on his travel in the bullet train, Mr Modi said, “We are waiting for this train in India”. Posting a photograph of Mr Modi inside a driver’s cabin of the bullet train, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Vikas Swarup also tweeted saying, “Firmly in the driver’s seat! PM @narendramodi takes a look inside the driver’s cabin of the bullet train”.