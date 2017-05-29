PM Modi leaves for a four-nation tour to Germany, Spain, Russia and France

Agencies, New Delhi

With trade and commerce, economic and strategic cooperation and counter terrorism high on agenda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for a four-nation tour to three European countries and Russia today.

Mr Modi yesterday took to social networking Facebook to mention about his four-nation tour and made special mention about Indo-Russia ties. “I greatly look forward to my visit to St Petersburg in this special year for the bilateral relationship as both countries celebrate the 70th Anniversary of our diplomatic relations,” Mr Modi wrote on Facebook.

Mr Modi will visit Germany first where he will take part in the 4th Indo-German Inter-Governmental Consultations and meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel to strengthen bilateral relations. The Prime Minister will arrive in Berlin this evening. He will then have an informal dinner with Ms Merkel in the official country retreat.

Both countries will hold ministerial level talks on various issues including trade and industry, technology, medicine and defence. Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan, Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Seetharaman, MJ Akbar will also facilitate talks between the two sides and interact with various German Ministers.

In a series of messages on social media platform yesterday, the Prime Minister hoped that this visit will open a new chapter in bilateral relations with Germany and further deepen strategic partnership. His visit to Spain will mark first visit of any Indian Prime Minister after almost a gap of 30 years. Late Rajiv Gandhi was the last Indian Prime Minister to visit Spain.

About his engagement in Russia, Mr Modi wrote, “On 1st June, I will be conducting detailed discussions with President Valdimir Putin to take forward our dialogue from the last Summit in Goa in October 2016. “With a spotlight on economic ties, both President Putin and I will also be interacting with CEOs from both countries”.

Mr Modi said, India will seek active participation of Spanish industry in various Indian projects including infrastructure, smart cities, digital economy, renewable energy, defence and tourism. The Prime Minister further said, he is looking forward to visit St Petersburg in this special year as India and Russia celebrate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

On his trip to France between June 2 and 3, Mr Modi said, he will have an official meeting with the newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron. “I look forward to meeting President Macron and have discussions on issues of mutual interest. I would be exchanging views with the French President on important global issues including UN Security Council reforms and India’s permanent membership of the UN Security Council, India’s membership of the various multilateral export control regimes, counter-terrorism cooperation, collaboration on climate change and International Solar Alliance,” he said.