PM Modi leads Nation to mass Yoga programme, millions stretch and bend braving rains

Agencies, New Delhi/Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today led millions across the country including a large number of children to participate in the third International Day for Yoga. PM Modi joined thousands of Yoga enthusiasts at the Ramabai Ambedkar Ground in Lucknow.

An estimated 50,000 participants will take part in about 80-minute yoga session in the UP capital. In a brief speech, Prime Minister said “Yoga is more than just a healthy body — it leads one to complete wellness”. Prime Minister further said, “Yoga can help people keep calm…..it helps people to maintain a healthy body and mind despite various challenges”.

He lauded the citizens and yoga enthusiasts in Lucknow for coming in large numbers braving incessant rains. Yoga has gained popularity among various countries across the globe, he said adding, “it is due to yoga the world has started getting associated with India in a new manner and with renewed respect and enthusiasm”.

Yoga has also become part of education curriculum in various states, he said and added that this would make Yoga become part of one’s life from student days itself. Mr Modi joined the Yoga enthusiasts along with Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik and the state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The 66-year-old Prime Minister is known as a Yoga enthusiast himself and is reputed to rise at dawn to do yoga exercises regularly. Last year, Prime Minister Modi had joined school children and Yoga followers in the northern city of Chandigarh. Hundreds of thousands have gathered at various spots across New Delhi to join in the government-organised mass yoga sessions.

Even as a thick security blanket has been arranged across the city, various parts and mainly Connaught Place (CP) in central Delhi gave a festive look. It was in 2014 that the United Nations adopted June 21 to be designated as the International Day for Yoga.