PM Modi had Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj’s Darshan and took Blessings

Bhopal : The Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Bhopal called upon Sant Acharya Vidhyasagar ji Maharaj holding Chaturmas at Habibganj Jain Mandir today and took his blessings. Modi washed the feet of the Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj and presented Shreephal to him.

The Prime Minister Modi released Gujarati edition of book “ Mook Mati” written by Acharya Vidhyasagar ji Maharaj. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister for Defense Manohar Parrikar, State’s Minister for Finance Jayant Malaiyya and Minister of State for Medical Education (Independent Charge) Sharad Jain were present on the occasion.