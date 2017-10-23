PM Modi defends demonetisation,GST ; says economy is on right track

Agencies, Bhavnagar

In his third visit to his home state Gujarat this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday defended his government decision on demonetisation and Goods and Service Tax and said that the economic indicators show that India is moving in the right direction.

Addressing a gathering in Dahej, Mr Modi said, Economists agree that the fundamentals of the economy are strong and is on right track and moving in the right direction following hardcore reforms.

The Prime Minister also added that his government has taken tough decisions for the economy and will continue to do so while maintaining financial stability.

Mr Modi also promised that those who were evading paying taxes to the government will not be harrassed after their joining the mainstream economy. In the last few months, 27 lakh additional people have registered themselves for this indirect tax. No businessmen wants to indulge in tax evasion.

But tax rules, system, tax officials and even politicians are forcing them to do it,&quot; the Prime Minister said. &quot;The GST has eliminated check posts on borders. Trucks do not have to wait for days and corruption at check posts has stopped, he added.

Mr Modi also reached out to traders on his day long visit to Gujarat, saying their past records will not be checked by the Income Tax department if they join the formal economy by getting themselves registered under the GST regime.