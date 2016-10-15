PM Modi dedicates Shaurya Smarak – pilgrim centre of bravery & valour

Bhopal : The Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the pilgrim centre of bravery and valour Shaurya Smarak in Bhopal. He paid tributes to martyrs sacrificed for the country. Governor OP Kohli, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and union defence minister Manohar Parikar were present on the occasion.

The prime minister dedicated 62 feet tall Shorya Stambh, constructed there to uphold the immortal memory of the martyrs. He lit the flame in the honour of the martyrs through holographic flame.

The Prime Minister, the Governor, the Chief Minister and the union defence minister paid tributes to martyrs by offering wreaths at the eternal flames. The Prime Minister visited the Shourya Vithi (the gallery of valour) at the smarak. The chief minister Chouhan informed PM about Shaurya Smarak, pictures and different equipment to be used by armed forces.