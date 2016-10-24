PM Modi arrives in Khajuraho, leaves for Mahoba

Agencies, Chhatarpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today arrived at Khajuraho Airport in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district for a short period while en route to Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district.

According to sources, Mr Modi arrived in a special aircraft from New Delhi to Khajuraho at 1225 hrs. He was welcomed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other dignitaries. He left at 1230 hrs in helicopter to Mahoba. The Premier is visiting Mahoba and his parliamentary constituency Varanasi today.