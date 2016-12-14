Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
PM made common people cashless : Rahul

December 14, 2016 11:42 am

Agencies, New Delhi

Continuing his attack on Prime minister Narendra Modi on the issue of demonetisation, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi today said Mr Modi has made people of India ‘cashless’ while the corporates were cornering the cash in the banks.

Addressing traders in a ‘mandi’ at Dadri in Uttar Pradesh, Mr Gandhi, said the rich are withdrawing money using the ‘back door’.

‘Through demonetization, Prime minister Narendra Modi aims to achieve a cashless economy. However, he has made the poor people virtually ‘cashless ‘. They (poor) are standing in the queue. There is no rich or black money holders in the queue.

They are withdrawing money using the back door,’Congress Vice President said Mr Gandhi also alleged that demonetisation was aimed at benefiting the corporates. ‘’Demonetisation is aimed at benefiting the rich. Top corporates of the country have taken loans of Rs eight lakh crore from banks. It is to help these corporates that the public money has been deposited in banks,’’ he said.

