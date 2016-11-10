PM leaves for Japan; Nuclear agreement, US-2 deal likely to be inked

Agencies, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today left for three-day official visit to Japan to attend the annual summit meeting with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe. An agreement for the civil nuclear cooperation and an intergovernmental agreement for the purchase of 12 Japanese amphibian aircraft is likely to be signed after the dialogue.

During his stay, the Prime Minister will also call on the Japanese Emperor. The Japanese Prime Minister will take Mr Modi to Kobe by the Shinkansen bullet train. The famous bullet train technology was being offered to India by Tokyo for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad railway. The two leaders will also travel to Kawasaki Heavy Industries, where bullet trains are manufactured.

“The High Speed Railway cooperation between India and Japan is a shining example of the strength of our cooperation,” the Prime Minister said in a statement, prior to his departure to Tokyo. ” It will not only boost our trade and investment ties, but will also create skilled jobs in India, improve our infrastructure and give a boost to our ‘Make in India’ mission,” he said.