Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
2:01 pm - Thursday November 10, 2016

PM leaves for Japan; Nuclear agreement, US-2 deal likely to be inked

November 10, 2016 11:40 am

modi

Agencies, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today left for three-day official visit to Japan to attend the annual summit meeting with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe. An agreement for the civil nuclear cooperation and an intergovernmental agreement for the purchase of 12 Japanese amphibian aircraft is likely to be signed after the dialogue.

During his stay, the Prime Minister will also call on the Japanese Emperor. The Japanese Prime Minister will take Mr Modi to Kobe by the Shinkansen bullet train. The famous bullet train technology was being offered to India by Tokyo for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad railway. The two leaders will also travel to Kawasaki Heavy Industries, where bullet trains are manufactured.

“The High Speed Railway cooperation between India and Japan is a shining example of the strength of our cooperation,” the Prime Minister said in a statement, prior to his departure to Tokyo. ” It will not only boost our trade and investment ties, but will also create skilled jobs in India, improve our infrastructure and give a boost to our ‘Make in India’ mission,” he said.

Posted in: Featured, World

You might like:

Rajkot Test: England reach 450/6 at lunch on Day 2 Rajkot Test: England reach 450/6 at lunch on Day 2
All roads in capital lead to banks as people rush to change, deposit old notes post-demonetisation All roads in capital lead to banks as people rush to change, deposit old notes post-demonetisation
Trump likely to reward loyalty with top appointments Trump likely to reward loyalty with top appointments
SC to hear plea against demonetisation of Rs 500, Rs 1,000 notes on Tuesday SC to hear plea against demonetisation of Rs 500, Rs 1,000 notes on Tuesday