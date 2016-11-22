PM invites people’s views on demonetisation decision

Agencies, New Delhi

Amidst raging debate over the impact of the recent decision taken by his Government for scrapping currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today invited views from the people giving them ten questions to answer. The Prime Minister tweeted that he wants a first-hand view from the people regarding the decision.

“This survey is in sync with the Prime Minister’s vision of participative governance and directly seeking the views of the people of India on key policy and execution matters,’’ the Prime Minister’s office said in a statement here. People can submit their views through the NarendraModi App. The questions given to the people include: Do you think that black money exists in India? Do you think the evil of corruption and black money needs to be fought and eliminated?

Overall, what do you think about the Government’s moves to tackle black money? The Prime Minister has also asked as to what the people thought of the Modi Government’s efforts against corruption so far, giving them five choices for answer — outstanding, very good, good, ok, useless.

He has also wanted them to rate the demonetisation move as a-great, b-good, c- will make no difference. On the question — Doyou think demonetisation will help in curbing black money, corruption & terrorism?, he has given four choices for answer– a. It will have an immediate impact b. There will be impact in medium to long term c. Minimal impact d. Don’t know.