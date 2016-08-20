Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
PM invites citizens’ input for his next ‘Man Ki Baat’ programme

August 20, 2016 4:12 pm

Agencies, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today invited fresh inputs from citizens for his next edition of ‘Man Ki Baat’ programme at All India Radio to be broadcast on August 28. In a series of tweets, he said people could share their ideas at NM App or on MyGov Open Forum. ‘’

Inputs from citizens are enriching. Met some contributors of #MannKiBaat during the recent Town Hall program,’’ he tweeted. ‘’I request you all to share your thoughts & inputs for the forthcoming #MannKiBaat programme on 28th, on the NM App.You can also share #MannKiBaat inputs on the MyGov Open Forum,’’ he said in other tweets.

