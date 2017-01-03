PM inaugurates Indian Science Congress

Agencies, Tirupati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the prestigious Indian Science Congress at Tarakarama Stadium of Sri Venkateswara University here today.

The main theme of the Congress is “science and technology for National development” The 104th edition of the annual science congress, which will be ended on January 7, is being attended by more than 1400 scientists from all over the country besides Nobel prize winners from US, Japan, Israel, France and Bangladesh.

During the conference, Mr.Modi will honour the Nobel laureates. This is the second time that Tirupati is hosting the Indian Science Congress. The pilgrim town last hosted the conference way back in 1983. The Prime Minister also inaugurated ‘Pride of India’ exhibition coinciding the event.

AP and Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Union Minister for Science and Technology Harsha Vardhan and Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Y S Chowdhary were among those who attended the event. Before leaving for New Delhi in the evening, Modi will offer prayers at Lord Venkateswaraswamy temple at Tirumala hills.