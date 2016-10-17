PM hits out at Pak BRICS-BIMSTEC summit

Agencies, Benaulim

Targeting Pakistan once again, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the time for condemning the state sponsored terrorism was long gone, and it was time to stand up and act, and act decisively. Addressing the first BRICS-BIMSTEC Outreach Summit here, the Prime Minister said terrorism had become the neighbouring country’s favourite child, and the child was now in turn defining the fundamental character and nature of its parent.

‘’It is, therefore, imperative for BRICS and BIMSTEC to create a comprehensive response to secure our societies against the perpetrators of terror,’’ Mr Modi said. The Summit was attended by heads of all BRICS nations and of BIMSTEC countries. However, Thailand was represented by Vice Foreign Minister Virasakdi Futrakul. The Prime Minister said terrorism, radicalisation, and transnational crimes posed grave threats to each of the nations as geographical barriers and borders posed no limitations on those who wished to harm the societies. ‘’

They not only threaten the lives of our nationals, but also block the march towards economic prosperity,’’ he said. He said though BRICS and BIMSTEC had been shaped by different contexts, and were located in different geographies, they, representing two thirds of humanity, were joined by a common vision and commitment to peace, stability and development.

‘’They were also united by similar challenges and concerns that shape our domestic choices and international partnerships. ‘’India is privileged to belong to both these groups,’’ he said. Unequal development, food and energy insecurity, poverty eradication, the impact of climate change, and the growing threats posed by terrorism and transnational crime were the main challenges of BRICS and BIMSTEC nations, Mr Modi said.

But, he noted, alongside these challenges, there existed a large basket of economic opportunities. ‘’With 1.5 billion people and a combined GDP of 2.5 trillion US Dollars, the countries of BIMSTEC have shared aspirations for growth, development, commerce, and technology.

‘’Their quest for economic prosperity can shape the agenda for building economic partnerships with BRICS,’’ Mr Modi said. Similarly, BRICS represents large emerging economies, G-20 member-states and two permanent members of the Security Council, and its linkages with BIMSTEC economies will enlarge the regional and global sphere of dynamic growth and prosperity, he said.

The convergence of purpose and priorities between BRICS and BIMSTEC provides a perfect opportunity to shape ties in the fields of energy, agriculture, technology, fisheries, and culture, and structure trade, investment and commercial partnerships, he said.

These countries should pool resources to fight terrorism and transnational crime, he added. ‘’To me, the areas of Commerce, Connectivity, Culture, Security and Disaster Management appear promising in identifying collaborative possibilities,’’ the Prime Minister said. He said connectivity, including digital, was one of the areas in which BIMSTEC countries could benefit from cooperation with BRICS countries.