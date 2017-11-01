PM greets people of MP, Kerala, Karnataka on Statehood Day

New Delhi,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the people of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka and Kerala on their respective statehood day. In a series of tweets, Mr Modi said Madhya Pradesh made a significant contribution to the development of the country.

In separate postings, he conveyed his best wishes to people of Karnataka and Kerala. The Prime Minister prayed for the state’s signs of progress in the years to come. He said the country is proud of the rich culture of Karnataka.

He also conveyed his best wishes to people of Chhattisgarh and Haryana. Chhattisgarh would touch the new heights of development. Mr Modi said Haryana came forward on the path of development and made the spirit of Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan a success.