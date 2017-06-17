Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
PM dedicates Kochi Metro Rail to Nation

June 17, 2017 12:14 pm

Agencies, Kochi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dedicated the prestigious Metro Rail Project to the Nation at a glittering ceremony here today.

The Prime Minister, who came to the Palarivattom station along with Kerala Governor Justice P Sathasivam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu, Metroman E Sreedharan, BJP State President Kummanam Rajasekharan and others inaugurated the metro by cutting the ribbon.

He then congratulated Mr Vijayan and Mr Sreedharan. Thereafter, Mr Modi boarded the train along with other dignitaries up to Pathadipalam Station, returned back and alighted at Palarivattom station after 13 minutes travel. The Metro train will start its commercial operation from day after tomorrow.

