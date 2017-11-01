PM condemns New York terror attack

New Delhi,

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condemned the terror attack in New York in which eight persons were run over by a truck. “Strongly condemn the terror attack in New York City.

My thoughts are with the families of the deceased and prayers with those injured,” Mr Modi tweeted. Eight persons were killed and 12 injured after a truck hit at the pedestrians in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday, city Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

The Mayor described the attack as an “act of terror”. The suspect has been arrested. According to reports, New York City Police Commissioner James O’ Neil said the suspect was a 29-year-old man and was not from the city. The attacker is said to have come Florida.