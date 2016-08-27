PM concerned over Kashmir, assured agenda of alliance will be implemented : Mehbooba

Agencies, New Delhi

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was very much concerned over the situation in the valley and has assured her that the agenda of alliance between PDP and ruling BJP in the state would be implemented to bring an end to violence in the state.

Talking to reporters after meeting the Prime Minister here, Ms Mufti said that she had conveyed to the Prime Minister that the agenda on which her party went for an alliance with the BJP was not followed. ‘’The Prime Minister assured me that the agenda will be implemented, and I hope that it would lead to peace in Kashmir,’’ she said.

This was her first meeting with the Prime Minister after the unrest broke out in the valley. Earlier, Mr Modi had met an Opposition delegation from Kashmir led by National Conference leader Omar Abdulla. Ms Mufti also blamed Pakistan for fuelling unrest in the valley, which has been on the boil ever since the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani.

She praised the Prime Minister and Home Minister Rajnath Singh for taking initiatives to enagage Pakisatn. She said 95 per cent people of Kashmir wanted peace, and those who were instigating violence were just five per cent. ‘’The kids who are being egged on to indulge in acts of violence are from poor families.

It is they who are being killed, not those whose wards were instigating violence,’’ she said . Ms Mufti favoured talks with everyone, and appealed to separatists to help in saving the lives of Kashmiri youth.