PM compliments Sushma for being chosen as Global Thinker

Agencies, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today complimented External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for being selected among the ‘Global Thinkers List 2016’ by popular magazine Foreign Policy.

“Very proud to see our hardworking EAM @SushmaSwaraj part of the @ForeignPolicy Global Thinkers list 2016! Congrats,” Mr Modi tweeted.

Ailing Sushma Swaraj, who underwent kidney transplant operation on December 10, was shifted out of the ICU yesterday.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu also sent in his compliments to Swaraj.

“Congratulations @SushmaSwaraj ji for this esteemed recognition of your wonderful work. We all are proud of you!,” Mr Prabhu said in his message in the micro blogging site.

The External Affairs Minister has been listed among 100 leading global thinkers for 2016 by the leading international magazine for “fashioning a novel brand of Twitter diplomacy”.

Ms Swaraj shares the honour with Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

While Mr Trudeau has been honoured for “designing a humane refugee policy”, the Indonesian President has been selected by the magazine for “forging a shaky path toward historical reckoning.”