PM comes to LS; Oppn ruckus over demonetisation leads to House adjournment till noon

Agencies, New Delhi

Question Hour in the Lok Sabha today again became a casualty of the Opposition protests against demonetisation as ruckus created by them led to the adjournment of the House till noon shortly after it assembled for the day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present in the House today.

Soon after the proceedings began, Mr Sudip Bandyopadhyay of the All India Trinamool Congress(AITC) and leader of the main opposition Congress in the House Mallikarjun Kharge rose up to press their demand for accepting an adjournment motion to discuss the issue, but Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said she will listen to them only after the Question Hour.