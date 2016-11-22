PM can speak on TV, pop concert, why not in Parliament : Rahul

Agencies, New Delhi

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his absence from Parliament, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi today said the Premier has time to speak on television and a pop concert but not in Parliament.

‘PM can speak on TV and a pop concert, but why not in the Parliament?,’’ the Congress vice-president told reporters outside Parliament.

The Congress has been disrupting Parliament over the absence of PM during the debate on demonetisation, forcing adjournments of both the Houses over the past few days.