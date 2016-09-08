PM calls for isolating Pak, says only country exporting terror in S Asia

Agencies, Vientiane

Training his guns on Pakistan yet again, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called for isolating the country, which he said, was seeking advantage in exporting terrorism.

”There is one country in India’s neighbourhood, whose competitive advantage rests solely on producing and exporting terrorism,” the Prime Minister said, in an obvious reference to Pakistan.

He also expressed grave concern over the growing threat of radicalisation and extremist violence, which he said, were a common threat to today’s societies.

Mr Modi’s aired his views on these threats, while addressing the ASEAN and East Asia Summits today.

He called for strongest action against such states, which ”employ terrorism as an instrument of state policy”.

“‘The time has come for us to stop this global exporter of terror. The time has come to isolate and sanction the instigator,” Mr Modi said, while sharing stage with Chinese Premier Le Kekiang and US President Barack Obama.

Terrorism was the most serious challenge to open and pluralistic societies and combating it required collective effort, he said.

Earlier, speaking at the ASEAN-India Summit too, the Prime Minister called for enhancing cooperation with countries of the group in combating terror, ensuring cyber security and weaning away youth from radical ideologies.

”We are willing to take concrete steps to enhance cooperation in cyber security, de-radicalisation and counter Terrorism,” Mr Modi said.

The Prime Minister flagged the issue of maritime security, underlining the importance of freedom of navigation in international waters. He cautioned against any use of force to resolve the South China Sea dispute.