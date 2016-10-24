Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
6:40 pm - Monday October 24, 2016

PM calls for breaking SP-BSP cycle; says BJP can make UP ‘Uttam Pradesh’

October 24, 2016 5:23 pm

modi2

Agencies, Mahoba

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today blamed the previous Bahujan Samaj Party and the present Samajwadi Party responsible for the backwardness of Uttar Pradesh, particularly in Bundelkhand region, saying that only BJP government in the state can convert it into an ‘Uttam Pradesh’.

“UP has given many PMs to the nation. UP has a claim on me as well.

And I want to do more work than all those PMs put together,” he said while appealing to the people to break the ongoing cycle of power between SP and BSP.

Addressing a public rally here in the backward Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh to launch the election campaign for the coming 2017 assembly polls, he said, “Modi raaj karne kay liye paida nahin hua hai, Modi apne aap ko seva ke liye nikla hai.

Posted in: Featured, Nation

You might like:

PM calls for breaking SP-BSP cycle; says BJP can make UP ‘Uttam Pradesh’ PM calls for breaking SP-BSP cycle; says BJP can make UP ‘Uttam Pradesh’
SP crisis : Meeting ended inconclusive, spat between Akhilesh-Shivpal in front of Mulayam SP crisis : Meeting ended inconclusive, spat between Akhilesh-Shivpal in front of Mulayam
Sensex up by 101.90 pts Sensex up by 101.90 pts
SC issues notices to Centre, Bihar Govt for shifting of Mohammad Shahabuddin from Siwan to Tihar SC issues notices to Centre, Bihar Govt for shifting of Mohammad Shahabuddin from Siwan to Tihar