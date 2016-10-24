PM calls for breaking SP-BSP cycle; says BJP can make UP ‘Uttam Pradesh’

Agencies, Mahoba

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today blamed the previous Bahujan Samaj Party and the present Samajwadi Party responsible for the backwardness of Uttar Pradesh, particularly in Bundelkhand region, saying that only BJP government in the state can convert it into an ‘Uttam Pradesh’.

“UP has given many PMs to the nation. UP has a claim on me as well.

And I want to do more work than all those PMs put together,” he said while appealing to the people to break the ongoing cycle of power between SP and BSP.

Addressing a public rally here in the backward Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh to launch the election campaign for the coming 2017 assembly polls, he said, “Modi raaj karne kay liye paida nahin hua hai, Modi apne aap ko seva ke liye nikla hai.