PM birthday; Prez extends greetings

Agencies, New Delhi

President Pranab Mukherjee today conveyed his greetings and good wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. In his greeting message to the Prime Minister, the President said, “Please accept my warm greetings and good wishes on your birthday.”

“Let this day be the beginning of a year of greater achievements in your and our nation’s life. May the Almighty bless you with good health, happiness and many more years of dedicated service to the nation,” the President said in the message.