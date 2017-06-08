PM arrives in Kazakhstan to warm welcome

Agencies, Astana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Kazakh capital Astana to a red carpet welcome where he will be attending the much-awaited Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

With roadblocks against India’s entry into the the multilateral forum reportedly cleared, India’s entry will be the culmination of enormous diplomatic efforts in recent years resulting in substantial economic dividends for the country.

India has been an “observer” to the SCO since 2005 and had applied for membership in 2014.

Prior to his departure, the PM had tweeted on the micro blogging site ‘Look forward to deepening India’s ties with SCO’.

During Mr Modi’s stay in Astana, the possibilities of bilateral talks between him and Chinese President Xi Jinping tomorrow on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Astana is not being ruled out.