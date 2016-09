Agencies, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrivedĀ back homeĀ tonight after a successful bilateral engagement with Vietnam and a visit to China where he participated in the G-20 Summit.

The Prime Minister had left New Delhi on September 2 and his first destination was Hanoi. From Vietnam he had flown to Chinese city of Hangzhou on September 3.

He attended the G-20 Summit on September 4 and 5 and emplaned for New Delhi this evening.