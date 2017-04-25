Planning – Planned development is a basic concept of Prime Minister Pandit Nehru who launched it in early 1950 decade. It was the only Commission of which the Prime Minister was ex-officio Chairman. He launched the system of 5-year plans at the Centre and States. Its Vice President was virtually Executive Head of the Commission.

All the schemes under 5-year-plan were approved and finances arranged. All the State plans were cleared by it that is why it was referred as “Super Cabinet”. It was absolutely free from politics and purely functioned as body of planned development. With the advent of Janata Party Government at the Centre its Prime Minister Mr.Morarji Desai changed the format of the planning in India by changing the pattern of five year plan into year-wise plan and named it as “Rolling Plan”.

With the collapse of Janata Party Government this concept of planning also collapsed. Staging come back the Prime Minister Mrs.Indira Gandhi restored it. By that time there were different party governments in the States and political colours and updown became more important and planned development suffered.

On coming to power in 2014 the Modi Government abolished the Planning Commission and formed new organization. The original Planning commission carried out 12- five year plans. Its last scheme come to an end on 31st March 2017 and Planning Commission became history with final end and fold up.

The NITI Ayog has formulated a new policy in the planning by introducing 3 types of scheme the (1) Long term plan of 15 years (2) mid size of 7 years and of (3) short duration of 3 years. The Prime Minister Mr.Narendra Modi invited the Chief Ministers at the meeting of Niti Ayog and asked them of join hands with the Centre in the implementation of three phased planning programme.

The three years Action Plan was circulated at the meeting and would be finalized after seeking comments of the Chief Ministers. The Prime Minister also said that he was in favour of changing the financial year of the nation to the calendar year from January to December. The Niti Ayogi Vice Chairman Mr. Panaganiya said that we should think of January-December fiscal year as it was appropriate from farmers point of view.

The Prime Minister praised the Chief Minister Mr.Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the ways that Madhya Pradesh showed to double the farm income. The Chief Minister told the NITI meeting that irrigation have played the most important role in raising farm income in the State. In the State the farmers were now able to harvest three crops per year. He said the agriculture in the Madhya Pradesh will include horticulture, fisheries and animal husbandry.