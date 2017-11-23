‘Pihu’, ‘Pushkar Puran’ open IFFI’s Indian Panorama section

Panaji,

Hindi feature film ‘Pihu’ and non-feature film ‘Pushkar Puran’ opened Indian Panorama section of International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Asia’s biggest film festival, which is underway here.

The Indian Panorama Section of the festival was inaugurated by actress Sridevi, one of the Indian film industry’s most iconic ladies, on November 21.

Talking about the film, director Vinod Kapri said, “Pihu is a special film not because its protagonist is a two-year-old child or that she is the only character in the film, but because the crew and the child’s family lived in the same apartment for a while to get her attuned to the film.It is a great opportunity to showcase my film at IFFI Goa 2017.”

‘Pihu’ is a story of a two-year old girl who struggles to wake an unresponsive mother in an empty house that is scattered with the remains of last night’s birthday party.

Distracted by the frequent calls made by her father in the attempt to reach to his wife, the toddler continues with her misadventures.

‘Pushkar Puran’, the other opening Film, also garnered much intrigue as filmmaker Kamal Swaroop returned to cinema after three decades.The film is about the lake city Pushkar in the Thar Desert of Rajasthan.

The movie has showcased how in the month of Karthik, the city turns into a mirage-like fair, with villagers, folk artists, musicians, cattle, camels, horses, ferris-wheels and merry-go-rounds.

Speaking about the film Director Kamal Swaroop said, “Thank you to everybody – the Jury, the IFFI organizers and others.I have liked the Festival very much.I am lucky.This is my second Opening Film in the Indian Panorama.”