Petrol pumps in Lucknow on strike after STF raid

Agencies, Lucknow

Commuters in the state capital had a harrowing time with most of the petrol pump owners resorting to a strike today. Around 80 per cent of the 150 petrol pumps in the state capital closed their outlets since morning.

The strike was called after Special Task Force (STF) raided and sealed around 13 outlets for using electronic chips to tamper the nozzle dispensing petrol. Several petroleum dealers claimed that most of the employees of the outlets have fled after the STF raids.

Many others claimed that it was an effort to build pressure on the government to give some relaxation to the tampered outlets.

A delegation of the petrol dealers also tried to meet CM Yogi Adityanath yesterday, but they failed. According to an official, only a handful of outlets have closed their petrol pumps for their own vested interests.

“The government is strict towards tampering of the dispensing units of the petrol pumps and will not succumb to any pressure,” the official said. The petrol pumps of UP Petroleum Dealers Association president BN Shukla also featured in the tampering list. He is absconding since then.