1:05 pm - Wednesday May 3, 2017

Petrol pump strike in Lucknow called off

May 2, 2017 2:25 pm

Agencies, Lucknow

With the Yogi Adityanath Government in Uttar Pradesh warning of strict action against them, the agitating petrol pump owners in Lucknow have announced to call off their strike from noon today.

The petrol pumps in the city went on a flash strike this morning giving a harrowing time to the commuters.

The State Government, however, refused to give in to the pressure and warned the agitators of dire consequences.

A delegation of the Petrol Dealers Association would be meeting Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma here this afternoon for talks.

The State Government spokesperson and Health Minister Sidharthnath Singh told reporters here that the Government was with the people and these petrol pump owners would not be allowed to play with the their sentiment.

