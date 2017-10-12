Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
Petrol pump dealers call off Oct 13 strike

October 12, 2017 10:45 am

Agencies, New Delhi

Petrol pump dealers on Wednesday called off their proposed day-long strike on October 13, 2017 after state-owned oil firms warned them of strict action. State-owned oil firms had warned that in case they go on strike their contracts may be cancelled.

While calling off the strike Ajay Bansal, President of All India Petroleum Dealers Association said, “The director marketing of the three oil companies had appealed to us not to go on strike and so we are withdrawing the strike on their appeal.”

It may be noted that Sanjiv Singh, Chairman of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) had said yesterday that the strike call was totally unjustified as the oil firms have accepted all demands and raised dealers commission only a few weeks ago. He had added that it is unacceptable that they get minimum wages from oil companies and not give them to their employees.

