Petrol, Diesel prices slashed by Rs 1.46 and Rs 1.53 per litre

Agencies, New Delhi

Government controlled oil distribution companies today slashed the retail prices of Petrol and Diesel. From midnight tonight the petrol will become cheaper by Rs. 1.46/litre whereas the Diesel will become cheaper by Rs. 1.53/litre.

The new prices of petrol in Delhi will be Rs. 65.93 per litre whereas it will be Rs.68.67 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 72.29 per litre in Mumbai and Rs. 65.41 per litre in Chennai.

The diesel prices per litre in Delhi will be Rs. 54.71 whereas it will be Rs. 56.95 in Kolkata, Rs. 60.32 in Mumbai and Rs. 56.24 in Chennai. This is the first time in recent months when prices of both Petrol and Diesel has been slashed.

According to an Indian Oil Corporation press release issued here the current level of international product prices of Petrol & Diesel and INR-USD exchange rate warranted decrease in selling price of Petrol and Diesel, the impact of which is being passed on to the consumers with this price revision.