Petrol and diesel prices hiked by Rs 1.29/litre and Rs. 0.97/litre respectively

Agencies, New Delhi

The oil companies including Indian Oil Corporation Limited have decided to effect the following price changes w.e.f. midnight of 1st / 2nd January 2017. Selling price of Petrol has been increased by Rs 1.29/litre (excluding State levies).

Selling Price of Diesel has been increased by Rs. 0.97/litre (excluding State levies). The current level of international product prices of Petrol and Diesel and INR-USD exchange rate warrant increase in selling price of Petrol and Diesel, the impact of which is being passed on to the consumers with this price revision.

The movement of prices in the international oil market and INR-USD exchange rate shall continue to be monitored closely and developing trends of the market will be reflected in future price changes.