People throng to Yamuna ghats in huge numbers on Chhath

Agencies, New Delhi

People from all parts of the country, especially belonging to Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Nepal, poured in large numbers at Yamuna Ghats, which were specially prepared for them, to observe the festival of Chhath, on Thursday.

Celebrated from the sixth day after the festival of lights Deepawali, Chhath Puja relives the age-old tradition of paying obeisance to the Sun God and his wife Usha, in order to thank them for bestowing the bounties of life on earth.

The devotees offer ‘arghya’ to the setting sun and the rising sun in succession on its last two days, which fall on October 26 and 27, this year. Chhath is an ancient Hindu Vedic festival, historically native to the Madhesh province and Mithila region of Nepal and Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh.

It does not involve any idol worship. While environmentalists claim that Chhath is the most eco-friendly Hindu festival, feminists call it the most balanced festival, as the fast can be observed by both men and women.

Mostly, old age people observe fast, while other members of the family encourage and support them, by singing songs of ‘Chhathi Maiya,’ considered the sister of Sun God. Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party government had announced public holiday in the national capital on October 26, on the occasion of Chhath festival.

Development Minister Gopal Rai said the Delhi government offices will remain close on October 26. ‘This year, Chhath puja is being observed at 565 places, while it was held only at 268 ghats last year,’ he added. The Railways has also pressed in additional trains, in view of the entire festive season.

A Railway official said 90 pairs of additional trains have been started to meet the extra rush. Besides, 60 additional coaches were added in 40 existing trains, he added.