Bhopal : There is an atmosphere of joy in the city after Bhopal got Number 2 place in cleanliness survey. BJP workers celebrated on the occasion and felicitated the Mayor at Bhvani Chowk.

All of them said we shall be Number 1 next year. I congratulate Centre for selecting Bhopal. I believe all of us, along with BMC, actively participate in Swachch Bharat Mission.