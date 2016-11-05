Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
1:01 pm - Saturday November 5, 2016

PEB scam : CBI raids Chirayu Group premises

November 5, 2016 12:51 pm

chirayu

Bhopal : Continuing its inquiry into the Professional Examination Board (PEB) inconsistencies in Madhya Pradesh, the Central Bureau of Investigation today searched approximately half-a-dozen Chirayu Group premises here including a medical college and hospital resulting in appropriation of cash, gold and silver jewellery and other possessions together worth about Rs 2 crore besides documents, CBI sources said.

The residences of Group Managing Director Ajay Kumar Goenka and Administrative Officer SL Saxena, besides a guesthouse, were among the places raided. The searches were continuing when reports last came in. A student of a Gwalior-based college, who qualified in the premedical test 2010, conspired and appeared for the subsequent year’s PMT.

Following counselling, he was allotted a government quota seat at a college here. On receiving a heavy amount from the college, he abandoned the seat on the final day so that the college management could re-allot it at will.

A total 63 government quota seats in the college were to be filled through PMT-2011. Just prior to the cut-off date September 30, 2011; the management said that 47 of these seats were vacant. The Special Investigation Team’s probe into PEB irregularities was handed over to CBI in July last year following a Supreme Court directive in the wake of almost 40 deaths vis-à-vis the scam.

Posted in: Bhopal, Featured

You might like:

PEB scam : CBI raids Chirayu Group premises PEB scam : CBI raids Chirayu Group premises
An SI, two jawans injured in IED blast in south Kashmir An SI, two jawans injured in IED blast in south Kashmir
Rahul attacks Modi over OROP, says PM should stop lying Rahul attacks Modi over OROP, says PM should stop lying
Nadda launches PM Surakshit Matritva Abhiyaan to treat 3-cr expectant mothers Nadda launches PM Surakshit Matritva Abhiyaan to treat 3-cr expectant mothers