PEB scam : CBI raids Chirayu Group premises

Bhopal : Continuing its inquiry into the Professional Examination Board (PEB) inconsistencies in Madhya Pradesh, the Central Bureau of Investigation today searched approximately half-a-dozen Chirayu Group premises here including a medical college and hospital resulting in appropriation of cash, gold and silver jewellery and other possessions together worth about Rs 2 crore besides documents, CBI sources said.

The residences of Group Managing Director Ajay Kumar Goenka and Administrative Officer SL Saxena, besides a guesthouse, were among the places raided. The searches were continuing when reports last came in. A student of a Gwalior-based college, who qualified in the premedical test 2010, conspired and appeared for the subsequent year’s PMT.

Following counselling, he was allotted a government quota seat at a college here. On receiving a heavy amount from the college, he abandoned the seat on the final day so that the college management could re-allot it at will.

A total 63 government quota seats in the college were to be filled through PMT-2011. Just prior to the cut-off date September 30, 2011; the management said that 47 of these seats were vacant. The Special Investigation Team’s probe into PEB irregularities was handed over to CBI in July last year following a Supreme Court directive in the wake of almost 40 deaths vis-à-vis the scam.