Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
6:58 am - Wednesday October 25, 2017

Peace in Afghanistan a must for economic recovery : Kovind

October 24, 2017 4:55 pm

Agencies, New Delhi

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday said securing sustained peace and security remain the key fundamentals in leading Afghanistan on the pathway of economic recovery and growth.

Mr Kovind made the remarks in his welcome address to Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani when the latter met him at Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Mr Kovind expressed admiration for the “astute leadership” that Mr Ghani has provided to Afghanistan through difficult times.
He commended Mr Ghani for strengthening bilateral relations between India and Afghanistan.

He said, “Unfortunately, mindless and senseless violence is being imposed on the people of Afghanistan.

Posted in: Featured, Nation

You might like:

Peace in Afghanistan a must for economic recovery : Kovind Peace in Afghanistan a must for economic recovery : Kovind
‘Ridiculous’ to suggest City can end season unbeaten: Pep ‘Ridiculous’ to suggest City can end season unbeaten: Pep
Gold hits two-week low as Abe election victory lifts dollar Gold hits two-week low as Abe election victory lifts dollar
Tata Motors RACEMO Bags 2018 German Design Award Tata Motors RACEMO Bags 2018 German Design Award