Parrikar asks Asian Nations to destroy terror networks

Agencies, New Delhi

Asserting terrorism remained the foremost challenges to South East Asia region Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar today urged the Asian nations to cooperate unreservedly to locate and destroy terrorist networks. Speaking at 20th ASEAN Regional Forum Heads of Defence Universities Meet here, Mr Parrikar said terrorism remains foremost challenge to our (ASEAN) region.

Expressing concern over the rising incidents of terrorism in recent times, Mr Parrikar stated that non-traditional threats were the major challenges to the region. He stressed the need to oppose terrorism resolutely everywhere, delegitimise it as an instrument of State policy.

The Minister referred to the maritime domain as a key enabler of prosperity that has a wide spectrum of threats. He reiterated India’s support for freedom of navigation, over-flight and unimpeded lawful commerce, based on the principle of International law as reflected notably in the United Nations Convention on Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Talking about the South China Sea controversy, he said India believes that States should resolve disputes through peaceful means without threat or use of force. The Defence Minister further stated that India is not only committed to safeguard its land and maritime territories and interests, but will also make its capabilities available to other regional countries.

The three-day meet is being attended by representatives of 23 member nations and organisations including China, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Russia, EU and ASEAN Secretariat.