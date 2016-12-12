Parl panel unhappy with banks over NPAs

Agencies, New Delhi

Noting that the ballooning Non Performing Assets (NPAs) will erode the capital, liquidity and ability to raise capital by banks, the Standing Committee on Finance-headed by Congress leader Veerappa Moily retold lenders to reduce the stressed assets and clean up the balance sheets. For the first time, the Parliamentary Panel recommended its viewpoints on NPAs of Financial Institutions on February 24, 2016.

The NPAs on September 2015 stood at Rs 2.05 lakh crore while the gross NPAs during corresponding period rose to Rs 3.69 lakh crore. The Committee also believed that this may touch to Rs 4 lakh crore by the end of this fiscal.

However, the Committee noted that the public sectors lenders had not intervened at the right time, when signs of stress were visible in its loans that include restructured assets too, despite various guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Expressing displeasure over management of the problem, the Committee said, “On one hand the economy is growing fast and competing with economic superpowers and on the other hand, rising trend of NPAs has the potential to damage the growth story.”

The stressed assets ratio that means gross NPAs plus restructured standard advances to gross advances for the banking system as a whole exceeded 11 per cent at the end of March, 2015 against 10 per cent in March last year.