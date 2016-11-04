Parivartan Yatras of BJP to be launched for UP polls from tomorrow

Agencies, Saharanpur

BJP is set to launch its high-profile election campaigning for the next year’s crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls here from tomorrow when the first of the four Parivartan Yatras would roll out after flagging off by party president Amit Shah in presence of other senior leaders.

The day will coincide with the effort of the ruling Samajwadi Party in the state to showcase an unity within the family as well to give an impression of a possible ‘ Mahagathbandan’ in the UP polls due to the presence of leaders belonging to JD(U), RLD and RJD during their silver jubilee foundation day function at Lucknow. The party leaders would also highlight the achievement of the Narendra Modi government with special thrust on the surgical strike, development and corruption-free NDA government.

With a slogan to grab power in the country’s biggest populace, BJP would give the slogan of ‘Susan and Vikas’ as their agenda to the people of UP with hitting out at the ruling SP and BSP for misrule, corruption and law and order problem. UP BJP president Keshav Prasad Maurya told UNI here today that along with Mr Shah, several other senior party leaders would be present tomorrow during the flagging off of the first Parivartan Yatra.

The leaders who would be present includes BJP vice-president and UP in-charge Om Mathur, Union Ministers Kalraj Mishra, Sanjeev Baliayan and Haryana Chief Minister Monohar Lal Khattar. Mr Maurya, who will also be present in the function, said the Parivartan Yatras would criss-cross the state and will touch all the 403 Assembly segments and will end on December 24 at Lucknow when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting on the eve of the birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The Haryana CM along with Union Minister Sanjeev Baliyan and Lok Sabha member Hukum Singh would stay with the Parivartan Yatra for three days from tomorrow, he added. Mr Shah will flag off all Parivartan Yatras starting from Saharanpur tomorrow, from Jhansi on November 6, from Sonebhadra on November 8 and from Ballia on November 9.

The main attraction of the Parivartan Yatras would be that the Prime Minister will address one public meeting each in six regions, while Home Minister Rajnath Singh will be present at the flagging off in Jhansi, Sonbhadra and Ballia.

Yesterday, Mr Maurya and Parivartan Yatra convener Mahendra Singh flagged off the raths for Saharanpur from the party state headquarters in Lucknow. The yatras will go out with the slogan ‘Poorna bahumat, sampoorn vikas, Bhajapaa par vishwas (full majority, complete development, faith in BJP)”. The four yatras will cover a combined 17,000 km touching all 403 Assembly constituencies. Of the public meetings planned in nearly 380 constituencies, 36 will be major meetings that will be addressed by Union ministers and other central leaders.

The Party has deputed nearly 10,000 ‘parivartan saarthis’ to organise crowds. Nearly 50,000 ‘parivartan chaupals’ will be held where MPs, MLAs and other senior leaders will interact with the public and highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi government. Youth workers have been asked to take out bike rallies that will follow the yatras. Events during the yatras will be updated live on social media. Each air-conditioned rath can accomodate 15 people and is equipped with hydraulic elevator, besides arrangements for a meeting inside.

The GPRS-enabled, motorised vehicles will carry photographs of Mr Modi, Mr Shah, Mr Singh, Mr Mishra and Ms Uma Bharti besides Mr Maurya. At least 15 four-wheelers will accompany each rath and the yatras will be given a reception at more than 4,500 places.