Panneerselvam quits, Sasikala elected AIADMK LP leader

Agencies, Chennai

AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala is all set to become the third woman Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after she was elected as the Leader of the Legislature Party by the MLAs today. The resolution, proposed by incumbent CMO Panneerselvam, was unanimously adopted by all the MLAs present at the AIADMK headquarters in the city.

Moving the resolution, Mr Panneerselvam, who is also the Party Treasurer, informed the MLAs that he had tendered his resignation as Chief Minister, and that it was being sent to Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao, paving the way for Ms Sasikala’s election as the Legislature Party (LP) leader and swearing in as the 12th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

He said the copies of the resolution, electing Ms Sasikala as the LP leader would also be handed over to the Governor. Ms Sasikala was expected to be sworn in as the Chief Minister on February nine.

The elevation of Ms Sasikala, 35 days after she took over as the AIADMK General Secretary on December 31 last year, comes exactly two months after the death of her long time close aide and former CM J Jayalalithaa on December five.

Once sworn in as Chief Minister, Ms. Sasikala needs to get elected to the State Assembly within six months. She would be the third woman CM after Ms Janaki Ramachandran and Ms Jayalallithaa. Later, addressing the Party legislators, 62-year-old Sasikala said the government headed by the AIADMK would work for the welfare of the people.

‘’The AIADMK has the responsibility of fulfilling the wishes of Ms Jayalalithaa and the Tamil Nadu government will follow the principles of Amma’’, she added. She said “it was Panneerselvam who had first persuaded me to become the chief minister”.