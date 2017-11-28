Pankaj Advani wins his 18th World Title

Agencies, Doha

Pankaj Advani today won his 18th world title of the IBSF World Snooker Championship played at the Al Arabi Sports Club here. The best of 15 frames finals of the IBSF World Snooker Championship played between Pankaj Advani of India and Amir Sarkhosh of Iran saw Amir pocketing the first frame.

Amir looked strong and focused in the second frame too and progressed well to came near to make it 2-0. But a regulation missed green pot gave a life to Advani as he did not make any mistake thereafter to level the score.

Advani never looked back from there as he raced ahead to 5-2 lead surviving a scare in a neck to neck battle in the 4th. A massive break of 134 by Amir in the 6th did not perturbed Advani as he immediately widened the lead to 5-2 before going for the break after the 1st session Leading 5-2, the second session saw pankaj getting down to business from the very first visit to table.

A long against the nap roll pot with a perfect position for blue saw him drawing the first blood with a break of 45 to go ahead 45-0. After a couple of safety exchanges once again Advani trapped Amir to extract an opening.

A long red pot spectacular saw him making another useful break of 17 points to increase the margin leaving behind the cue ball stuck to deadly safe position. A hapless Amir had nothing to do and a wild shot by him in frustration saw Pankaj coming back to table once again to seal the frame with another break of 41 points to take a commanding lead of 6-2 in the best of 15 encounter.

Though Amir got the first opening in the 9th yet a sitter missed red pot saw once again Advani unfolding his vast repertoire of strokes to compile a magnificent frame winning break of 77 points with only 4 reds remaining on the table.

Placing himself just one frame away from winning his 18th world title Advani once again established his stronghold in the 10th frame by scoring the first 22 points. However an unexpected regulation missed red saw Amir opening his account in the frame and scored 30 points to take a slender lead of 8 points.

Amir ruffled by Advani’s relentless onslaught both in potting and lethal safety went on making mistakes while calm and composed Advani bode for his time making small but useful runs on every opportunity without taking any risks.

A spectacular long yellow pot by Advani while scores are tied saw him sweeping all remaining colors, the frame the match and the coveted 18th world title. Third in this main format of Snooker.

Coincidentally his first world title was in the 2003 edition of this event held in China and repeated in 2015 in Hurghada Egypt. Advani won 8-2, 19-71; 79-53; 98-23; 69-62; 60-05; 0-134; 75-07; 103-4; 77-13; 67-47.