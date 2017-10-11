Panchkula court extends Honeypreet’s police remand

Agencies, Panchkula

A local court on Tuesday extended the police remand of Honeypreet Insan alias Priyanka Taneja, adopted daughter of jailed Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, by three days. The court also remanded another woman suspect in the case, Sukhdeep Kaur, in police custody for three days.

Police sought nine days remand of Honeypreet on the plea that they wanted to take her to other states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh for investigations. However, Honeypreet’s counsel S K Garg Narwana opposed it.

After hearing the arguments of both prosecution and defence sides, the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Rohit Vats extended the police remand of Honeypreet and Sukhdeep till October 12. On October 3, Haryana police arrested Honeypreet alongwith other woman from the Zirakpur-Patiala highway in Punjab.