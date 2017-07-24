Pakistani narcotic smuggler held in TN

Agencies, Ramanathapuram

An illegal immigrant from Sri Lanka has been arrested by Erwadi Police from Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram district. The Police have recovered Pakistani currency and four ID cards from his possession.

The 60-year old accused, identified as Kasimbai, was arrested from Jamrooth Mahal lodge here. As per information, he was staying here from July 16. Following his arrest, the police are now interrogating him to get to the bottom of the matter.

Further investigation by the Q branch revealed that he is actually a Pakistani narcotic dealer. Yunus had two duplicate Aadhaar cards in his possession with which he used to book rooms in lodges.