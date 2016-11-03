Pakistan train collision kills at least 11

Agencies, Islamabad

Two trains collided in the Pakistani port city of Karachi today killing at least 11 people, a hospital official said, as the country suffered its second major rail collision in less than two months. Television footage showed mangled and overturned carriages, and local media reported rescuers were working to free people trapped in the wreckage.

All train traffic between Karachi, Pakistan’s biggest city, and the rest of the country was suspended after the collision near the city’s Landi Railway Station, television news channels reported. “Eleven brought dead and 40 injured brought to hospital,” Dr. Seemin Jamali, Head of Emergency Department at the Jinnah Hospital in Karachi told Reuters by phone.

The collision occurred between the Zakaria Express and Fareed Express trains, media reported. In September, at least four people were killed and 93 were injured when an express train collided with a freight train near the city of Multan, in Punjab province. Pakistan’s colonial-era railway network has fallen into disrepair in recent decades due to chronic under-investment and poor maintenance.